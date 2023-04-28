Intel says margins will recover in the second half of 2023, shares rise

Intel says margins will recover in the second half of 2023, shares rise3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:50 AM IST
- Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said he was ‘seeing some green shoots, increasing stability in the PC market as inventories have stabilized,’ and he expected the company to hold its position in the data center business
Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday said slumping gross margins will improve in the second half of the year, a welcome sign in a difficult economy that sent shares up 4% in after-hours trading.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×