Intel sells $11 billion of bonds days after debt downgrades
The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor manufacturer intends to use the funds to refinance debt and for general corporate purposes, including funding for working capital, the person said.
Intel Corp. sold $11 billion in the blue-chip bond market to help fund capital expenditures after a trio of rating downgrades, luring strong demand on Wall Street.
