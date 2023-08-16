Intel, Tower Semiconductor terminate $5.4 billion deal over regulatory approval issues2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Intel and Tower Semiconductor's $5.4 billion deal has been terminated due to regulatory approval issues.
Intel and Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor's proposed $5.4 billion deal has been terminated mutually. The deal was terminated after the companies were unable to get timely regulatory approvals, the companies said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message