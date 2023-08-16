In June this year, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that Intel had agreed to spend $25 billion on a new factory in Israel, the largest-ever international investment in the country. The factory in Kiryat Gat is due to open in 2027, to operate through 2035 at least and to employ thousands of people, Israel's Finance Ministry had said. As per the ministry, under the deal Intel would pay a 7.5 percent tax rate, up from the current 5 percent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}