Intense urban battles pitch Russia’s numbers against Ukraine’s agility
James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 07 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
SummaryIn a high-tech war shaped by drones, precision weapons and electronic jammers, it is still boots on the ground that take and hold territory.
KOSTYANTYNIVKA , UKRAINE : The tactics Russia’s army used to seize the eastern town of Niu-York recalled Stalingrad, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II. Soldiers advanced in groups of three, darting forward along a street guided by a drone. When Ukrainian defenders opened fire, the survivors would duck into a house. Then another trio would advance toward the position.
