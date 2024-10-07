Intense urban battles pitch Russia’s numbers against Ukraine’s agility

By August, the Russians had advanced steadily through the town and were using a grain elevator as a logistical hub. One Russian soldier, captured in neighboring Toretsk by Skala’s men on Aug. 29, described the kind of tactics they used, relying on mass over craft. The 31-year-old private had surrendered, he said in an interview the following day, after the other two in his assault group were killed, one by the Ukrainians and the second by his own hand.