‘Intentions are not enough…’: UN nuclear chief says Iran nuclear pledge needs ‘very strong verification’

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Friday that Iran's commitment not to develop a nuclear weapon would require "very strong" verification as Tehran and Washington negotiate a long-term agreement aimed at ending their conflict, AFP reported.

Iran's nuclear programme remains a central issue in the talks, which seek to bring an end to the Middle East war that began in late February following large-scale US and Israeli strikes.

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Last week, Iran and the United States signed a preliminary agreement to halt the conflict and launched negotiations expected to address several contentious issues, with Tehran's nuclear programme among the key topics.

But there has been contrasting information from Tehran and Washington on whether UN inspectors will have access to Iranian nuclear facilities.

“I think the objective of this agreement is to ensure that there is no development of nuclear weapons in Iran. The government of Iran has declared quite clearly that this is not their intention,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said Friday.

“But of course intentions are not enough. We have to have a very strong verification system in place... as soon as is practicable,” he added.

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Grossi said the UN's nuclear watchdog had so far "barely initiated" talks with Iran following the agreement with the United States.

Under the agreement, Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is to be diluted, or "downblended," under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Before the conflict, the IAEA estimated that Iran possessed around 440 kilograms (970 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity—below the level required for a nuclear weapon. However, the current status of that stockpile remains unclear following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year.

In Tehran meanwhile, people told AFP that despite the diplomatic progress, there had so far been no tangible benefits in everyday life.

"Overall, nothing has improved," said Amir, 28, a government employee. "Life has simply become more difficult."

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Mehdi, 35, a content creator, said that “until such changes are felt in people's everyday lives, it is only natural that hope will remain accompanied by doubt, and that anticipation will give way to exhaustion and anxiety”, AFP reported.

‘Going to happen’ Iran's nuclear programme has long been a source of friction with Western powers, who suspect Tehran is building a bomb despite repeated Iranian denials.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Tehran had "fully and completely agreed" to allow UN inspectors to return to the country, while on Wednesday Grossi said inspections of Iranian nuclear sites were "going to happen".

Also Read | How is Trump straining ties with allies amid Iran war?

Iran, however, said this week it had no intention of admitting the watchdog.

Tehran agreed to a landmark nuclear deal with six big powers in 2015 that placed limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, but Trump walked away from the agreement during his first term as president.

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Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA last year after the US and Israeli attacks in June.

Obstacles ahead The dispute risks undermining efforts to secure a permanent agreement between the United States and Iran after months of conflict. Besides Tehran's nuclear programme, negotiations are also focused on issues including the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, is one of the world's most critical routes for global energy shipments.

During the conflict, Iran shut the strait in response to US and Israeli strikes, making control of the strategic waterway a major bargaining point in the ongoing negotiations as global markets continue to grapple with energy supply concerns.

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On Wednesday an attack on a ship in the strait led the UN to suspend an effort to evacuate trapped mariners, many of whom have been stranded on the water since the war began.

The British maritime security agency UKMTO said a cargo ship was "hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile", but reported no casualties.

Iran has also said it plans to introduce fees for crossing the strait, a scheme vehemently opposed by Washington and most Gulf countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting the Gulf on Wednesday, dismissed the idea of charges, saying it would open the door to "total chaos".

Rubio said the United States wants a deal with Iran but "we don't want a deal at any price".

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Also Read | As war with US eases, Iran steps up hangings of dissidents

Tehran has also insisted that a Lebanon ceasefire be included in the regional deal, rankling Israel.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said Israel has "no option but to withdraw completely from every inch of our Lebanese land" that it had invaded, after the pro-Iran group joined the conflict in retaliation for the US-Israeli killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun, who has tried to separate Lebanon from the US-Iran talks.

On Friday, he insisted on Lebanon's eagerness for “any international formula that strengthens the capabilities of its armed forces, preserves its territorial integrity, and prevents its land from becoming an arena for escalation or regional tensions”, AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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