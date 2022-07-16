The Expat Insider 2022 report took a closer look at 52 expat destinations around the world to rank them according to the quality of life for expats or the easiest places to settle abroad. The survey asked the people about the ease of settling in, working abroad and personal finances. Interestingly, Portugal has been named the best destination for expats in Europe for its good social life. “More than nine in ten (94%) enjoy the climate and weather (vs. 62% globally), and 89% are happy with the air quality (vs. 65% globally). Portugal ranks seventh in the Leisure Options Subcategory: expats are particularly happy with the opportunities for recreational sports (87% vs. 75% globally)," the survey revealed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}