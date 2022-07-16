The Expat Insider 2022 survey conducted by the InterNations takes a look at some of the best possible expat destinations around the world, surveying 11,970 expats representing 177 nationalities and living in 181 different locations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the remote working trend continues to stay with the world just barely recovering from the toll that Covid-19 pandemic took, this mode of working is here to stay at least for the foreseeable future. Making matters even more convenient, this may be a great time to try living in another country as more countries are introducing digital nomad visas for those seeking to travel or stay in a new country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the remote working trend continues to stay with the world just barely recovering from the toll that Covid-19 pandemic took, this mode of working is here to stay at least for the foreseeable future. Making matters even more convenient, this may be a great time to try living in another country as more countries are introducing digital nomad visas for those seeking to travel or stay in a new country.
An annual Expat Insider 2022 survey conducted by the InterNations takes a look at some of the best possible expat destinations around the world, surveying 11,970 expats representing 177 nationalities and living in 181 different locations. “Many people move abroad to improve their quality of life and expats say these destinations offer the best quality of life," according to the Expat Insider 2022 Report.
An annual Expat Insider 2022 survey conducted by the InterNations takes a look at some of the best possible expat destinations around the world, surveying 11,970 expats representing 177 nationalities and living in 181 different locations. “Many people move abroad to improve their quality of life and expats say these destinations offer the best quality of life," according to the Expat Insider 2022 Report.
The Expat Insider 2022 report took a closer look at 52 expat destinations around the world to rank them according to the quality of life for expats or the easiest places to settle abroad. The survey asked the people about the ease of settling in, working abroad and personal finances. Interestingly, Portugal has been named the best destination for expats in Europe for its good social life. “More than nine in ten (94%) enjoy the climate and weather (vs. 62% globally), and 89% are happy with the air quality (vs. 65% globally). Portugal ranks seventh in the Leisure Options Subcategory: expats are particularly happy with the opportunities for recreational sports (87% vs. 75% globally)," the survey revealed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Expat Insider 2022 report took a closer look at 52 expat destinations around the world to rank them according to the quality of life for expats or the easiest places to settle abroad. The survey asked the people about the ease of settling in, working abroad and personal finances. Interestingly, Portugal has been named the best destination for expats in Europe for its good social life. “More than nine in ten (94%) enjoy the climate and weather (vs. 62% globally), and 89% are happy with the air quality (vs. 65% globally). Portugal ranks seventh in the Leisure Options Subcategory: expats are particularly happy with the opportunities for recreational sports (87% vs. 75% globally)," the survey revealed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Reuters report, it is interesting to note that the number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal in May jumped almost six times from the same month last year but still fell about 9% short of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday. Over 1.58 million tourists visited in May, up from around 274,000 a year ago, when the country still had restrictions due to the pandemic, the INE said and in May 2019, however, the number stood at 1.73 million, the report further highlighted.
According to Reuters report, it is interesting to note that the number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal in May jumped almost six times from the same month last year but still fell about 9% short of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday. Over 1.58 million tourists visited in May, up from around 274,000 a year ago, when the country still had restrictions due to the pandemic, the INE said and in May 2019, however, the number stood at 1.73 million, the report further highlighted.
The second country to make it to the list was Spain, it was voted top expat destination for quality of life. According to the survey, the people ranked Spain so high on list of good quality of life due to the variety of culinary and dining options, the opportunities for sports and the culture and nightlife.
The second country to make it to the list was Spain, it was voted top expat destination for quality of life. According to the survey, the people ranked Spain so high on list of good quality of life due to the variety of culinary and dining options, the opportunities for sports and the culture and nightlife.
Meanwhile, Indonesia ranked second in the Expat Insider Report but those who were surveyed felt there could be some improvement. “Overall, Indonesia ranks second in the Expat Insider 2022 survey and performs best in the Ease of Settling In Index (2nd): 90% of expats describe the Indonesian population as friendly in general (vs. 66% globally), as well as friendly towards foreign residents in particular (vs. 65% globally)," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Indonesia ranked second in the Expat Insider Report but those who were surveyed felt there could be some improvement. “Overall, Indonesia ranks second in the Expat Insider 2022 survey and performs best in the Ease of Settling In Index (2nd): 90% of expats describe the Indonesian population as friendly in general (vs. 66% globally), as well as friendly towards foreign residents in particular (vs. 65% globally)," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Close to half (46%) even think that they could not be any friendlier to expats, compared to 27% globally. With a strong personal support network (66% happy vs. 59% globally) and a great social life (77% happy vs. 56% globally), 80% of expats feel at home in Indonesia (vs. 62% globally)," the report added.
“Close to half (46%) even think that they could not be any friendlier to expats, compared to 27% globally. With a strong personal support network (66% happy vs. 59% globally) and a great social life (77% happy vs. 56% globally), 80% of expats feel at home in Indonesia (vs. 62% globally)," the report added.