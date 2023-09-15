International Day of Democracy 2023: Date, theme, history, quotes, significance

Democracy, derived from the Greek words 'demos,' meaning citizens of a city-state, and 'kratos,' signifying 'power' or 'rule' in the form of government, stands as a fundamental value upheld by the United Nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within this framework, respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the practice of holding periodic and genuine elections through universal suffrage constitute pivotal components of democracy.

It represents a system where a nation's citizens possess the authority to elect their leaders and actively engage in decision-making processes that impact their lives. In an effort to promote and uphold these democratic principles on a global scale, the United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Democracy in 2007.

Date The International Day of Democracy, observed on September 15th, was officially designated in 2007 via a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The establishment of the International Day of Democracy can be traced back to the Universal Declaration on Democracy, which was formally adopted on September 15, 1997, by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The IPU is an international organization that comprises national parliaments from various countries.

In the subsequent years, Qatar took a leading role in advocating for the recognition and promotion of an International Day of Democracy. Ultimately, on November 8, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously adopted a resolution to officially designate this day titled, “Support by United Nations system of efforts of governments to promote and consolidate a new or restored democracies."

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) proposed that the International Day of Democracy be observed on September 15, marking the ten-year anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Democracy. The inaugural celebration of this day occurred in 2008.

Significance According to the United Nations, the International Day of Democracy serves as a valuable occasion to assess the global status of democracy.

Democracy is not only a destination but also an ongoing process, and it is only through the active engagement and involvement of the international community that the aspiration of democracy can be transformed into a tangible reality.

Festivity Each year, activities are organized around a specific theme, but the fundamental objective remains consistent: to advocate for and maintain democracy as an essential human right and a pivotal element of effective governance and global peace. The United Nations, alongside numerous international organizations, orchestrate a variety of events, conferences, and dialogues on this day to commemorate it and advance the principles of democracy.

Quotes Here are some famous quotes on democracy from notable individuals throughout history:

"Democracy is the government of the people, by the people, for the people." - Abraham Lincoln

"The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter." - Winston Churchill

"Democracy is not just the right to vote, it is the right to live in dignity." - Naomi Klein

"Democracy means simply the bludgeoning of the people by the people for the people." - Oscar Wilde

"The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all." - John F. Kennedy