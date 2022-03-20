International Day of Happiness: Date, significance, other details

Theme

Considering that we are countering unprecedented challenges the theme for this year is “Build Back Happier". With the COVID, for over 2 years we were unable to meet with the family and friends. The economy and people's livelihoods have been severely harmed. This means that in many regions, happiness is at an all-time low. So, as we commemorate this day this year, think about what actually makes you happy and how you might pursue it despite the present normal.