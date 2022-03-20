International Day of Happiness: Date, significance, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
March 20 was declared as the International Day of Happiness by the United Nations General Assembly in July 2012 in order to recognise the importance of happiness
March 20 is marked as the International Day of Happiness by the United Nations. The purpose of this day is to know the value of happiness in one's life and create awareness around it. From a pandemic to war, the world is currently facing unprecedented challenges and it is more reason to celebrate every ounce of happiness we have in our lives.
Date
March 20 was declared as the International Day of Happiness by the United Nations General Assembly in July 2012 in order to recognise the importance of happiness and well-being as common aims and ambitions in the lives of people worldwide.
In 2013, the United Nations' 193 member states commemorated the first International Day of Happiness.
Two years later, it created as many as 17 Sustainable Development Goals, e.g. aim of reducing poverty, inequality, and protecting the environment - that lead to happiness.
Theme
Considering that we are countering unprecedented challenges the theme for this year is “Build Back Happier". With the COVID, for over 2 years we were unable to meet with the family and friends. The economy and people's livelihoods have been severely harmed. This means that in many regions, happiness is at an all-time low. So, as we commemorate this day this year, think about what actually makes you happy and how you might pursue it despite the present normal.
