Why is International Day of Happiness celebrated? See History, theme, significance1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
- The General Assembly of the United Nations passed a resolution on 12 July 2012 and proclaimed 20 March the International Day of Happiness.
International Day of Happiness is celebrated on 20 March every year. The purpose of this day is to know the value of happiness in one's life and create awareness around it. The General Assembly of the United Nations passed a resolution on 12 July 2012 and proclaimed 20 March the International Day of Happiness. In 2013, the United Nations' 193 member states commemorated the first International Day of Happiness.
