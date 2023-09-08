To signify the role of literacy and education in one's life, the world observes International Literacy Day every year on September 8. The day reminds us of the importance of personal development, literacy, and progress of society.

The day was first time observed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The day is a stark reminder of the fact that literacy is not luxury but a fundamental right important for a person's dignity.

The day is observed across the world to propagate the agenda of literacy across the world. The UNESCO data says that around 76 crore young people and adults globally lacked basic literacy skills in 2020. Know about the significance and history of the day.

International Literacy Day 2023: History

The idea of International Literacy day was first mentioned at the World Conference of Minjsters of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy. The conference was held in Tehran, Iran in 1965. The conference served as a fertile ground for the germination of an idea of a special day dedicated to promoting literacy on a global scale.

Later, UNESCO officially declared September 8 as International Literacy Day. The day was announced during 14th UNESCO General Conference in 1966. A year later, the world celebrated its first International Literacy Day on September 8, 1966.

International Literacy Day 2023: Significance

As per the data shared by UNESCO, around 775 million people around the world are deprived of basic literacy skills. The data says that one in five adults remain illiterate. The data also reflects vast gender gap between males and females.

COVID pandemic further aggravated the situatiion where children were absent from school or attended their classes irregularly.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic was severe on education facility. Unfortunately, many children who left school because of pandemic never returned to school for education.

International Literacy Day serves as an opportunity for international organisations and governments to work for and promote literacy.