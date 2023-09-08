International Literacy Day 2023: Know about its significance and history1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST
International Literacy Day on September 8 highlights the importance of literacy and education for personal development and societal progress. It was first observed by UNESCO in 1967 and aims to promote global literacy
To signify the role of literacy and education in one's life, the world observes International Literacy Day every year on September 8. The day reminds us of the importance of personal development, literacy, and progress of society.
