International Olympic Committee stands by sanctions against Russia and Belarus
The IOC issued a statement on Tuesday in response to comments by Stanislav Pozdnyakov, head of Russia's Olympic Committee, earlier in the day
A week after seeming to open the door for Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2024 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it is standing by sanctions imposed against the countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
