'International players may assist in interim period', Blinken backs Palestinian Authority's return to Gaza
The Palestinian Authority should retake control of the Gaza Strip from Hamas with international players potentially filling a role in the interim, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while endorsing the Islamist militant movement that has ruled the impoverished territory since 2007.