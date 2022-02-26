Following the multiple sanctions imposed on Moscow, Russia's space agency chief has warned the United States that the sanctions could "destroy our cooperation" on the International Space Station (ISS) and asked Washington if it wants to threaten India and China with the "possibility of a 500-tonne structure falling" on them. Russia and the US are the major partners in the ISS programme, which also includes Canada, Japan and several European nations like France, Italy and Spain.

