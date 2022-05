The United Nations General Assembly in the year 2019 marked 21 May as International Tea Day in a bid to promote the production and consumption of tea and create awareness about its significance in fighting poverty and hunger.

Unite Nations General Assembly's move comes after the Food and Agricultural Organization’s Intergovernmental Group emphasised on making more efforts to expand tea demand in tea-producing countries, where per capita consumption is relatively low.

The group had also called for measures to address falling per capita consumption in countries importing tea.

"The tea industry is a main source of income and export revenues for some of the poorest countries and, as a labour-intensive sector, provides jobs, especially in remote and economically disadvantaged areas," the United Nations said. “Tea can play a significant role in rural development, poverty reduction and food security in developing countries, being one of the most important cash crops."

The UN also highlighted the health-related and cultural significance of tea.

Tea production is inextricably linked to climate change and the UN called on nations around the world to integrate climate challenges with their tea development strategies.

“Changes in temperature and rainfall patterns, with more floods and droughts, are already affecting yields, tea product quality and prices, lowering incomes and threatening rural livelihoods," the UN said. “These climate changes are expected to intensify, calling for urgent adaptation measures".

