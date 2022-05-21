Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  International Tea Day on 21 May. Here's how the world is celebrating it

International Tea Day on 21 May. Here's how the world is celebrating it

The group had also called for measures to address falling per capita consumption in countries importing tea.. Mint
2 min read . 04:06 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

The United Nations General Assembly in the year 2019 marked 21 May as International Tea Day in a bid to promote the production and consumption of tea and create awareness about its significance in fighting poverty and hunger.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United Nations General Assembly in the year 2019 marked 21 May as International Tea Day in a bid to promote the production and consumption of tea and create awareness about its significance in fighting poverty and hunger.

The United Nations General Assembly in the year 2019 marked 21 May as International Tea Day in a bid to promote the production and consumption of tea and create awareness about its significance in fighting poverty and hunger.

Unite Nations General Assembly's move comes after the Food and Agricultural Organization’s Intergovernmental Group emphasised on making more efforts to expand tea demand in tea-producing countries, where per capita consumption is relatively low.

Unite Nations General Assembly's move comes after the Food and Agricultural Organization’s Intergovernmental Group emphasised on making more efforts to expand tea demand in tea-producing countries, where per capita consumption is relatively low.

The group had also called for measures to address falling per capita consumption in countries importing tea.

The group had also called for measures to address falling per capita consumption in countries importing tea.

"The tea industry is a main source of income and export revenues for some of the poorest countries and, as a labour-intensive sector, provides jobs, especially in remote and economically disadvantaged areas," the United Nations said. “Tea can play a significant role in rural development, poverty reduction and food security in developing countries, being one of the most important cash crops."

"The tea industry is a main source of income and export revenues for some of the poorest countries and, as a labour-intensive sector, provides jobs, especially in remote and economically disadvantaged areas," the United Nations said. “Tea can play a significant role in rural development, poverty reduction and food security in developing countries, being one of the most important cash crops."

The UN also highlighted the health-related and cultural significance of tea.

The UN also highlighted the health-related and cultural significance of tea.

Tea production is inextricably linked to climate change and the UN called on nations around the world to integrate climate challenges with their tea development strategies.

Tea production is inextricably linked to climate change and the UN called on nations around the world to integrate climate challenges with their tea development strategies.

“Changes in temperature and rainfall patterns, with more floods and droughts, are already affecting yields, tea product quality and prices, lowering incomes and threatening rural livelihoods," the UN said. “These climate changes are expected to intensify, calling for urgent adaptation measures".

“Changes in temperature and rainfall patterns, with more floods and droughts, are already affecting yields, tea product quality and prices, lowering incomes and threatening rural livelihoods," the UN said. “These climate changes are expected to intensify, calling for urgent adaptation measures".

Here are a few tweets on how the world is celebrating it

Here are a few tweets on how the world is celebrating it

“Tea has many health benefits thanks to its anti-inflammatory & antioxidant properties," read this tweet from UN

“Tea has many health benefits thanks to its anti-inflammatory & antioxidant properties," read this tweet from UN

Delhi Police also chimed in on the charade with a “Avoid the staleness of fake news. Enjoy the freshness of tea, instead," tweet.

Delhi Police also chimed in on the charade with a “Avoid the staleness of fake news. Enjoy the freshness of tea, instead," tweet.

If you are a tea lover, this meme will make you feel “MAXX RELATE"

If you are a tea lover, this meme will make you feel “MAXX RELATE"

A heatwave-ish day cannot possibly stop you from daydreaming about the oh-so-classic combination of “Chai and Samosa. 

A heatwave-ish day cannot possibly stop you from daydreaming about the oh-so-classic combination of “Chai and Samosa. 