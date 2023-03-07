International Women’s Day: date, history and this year’s theme

International Women’s Day: date, history and this year’s theme2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:23 AM IST
This year's theme for International Women's Day is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. It highlights the need of digital empowerment for gender equality
As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) on Wednesday, here is a look at what the global event stands for, this year's theme and the issues that activists are focusing on.
