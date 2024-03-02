International Women's Day 2024: Date, significance, quotes. All you need to know
International Women's Day, dating back to early 1900s, emerged from women's campaigns for change, with colours like purple, green, and white symbolizing justice, hope, and purity respectively.
International Women's Day (IWD), observed on March 8th, commemorates the global advancements and contributions of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.
