International Women's Day, dating back to early 1900s, emerged from women's campaigns for change, with colours like purple, green, and white symbolizing justice, hope, and purity respectively.

International Women's Day (IWD), observed on March 8th, commemorates the global advancements and contributions of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

With its origins dating back to 1911, the day catalyzes promoting gender equality and fostering societal change.

Annually, March 8th ignites a worldwide call to action, inspiring various activities aimed at accelerating progress towards gender parity. These initiatives range from acknowledging women's achievements to advocating for women's rights and supporting organizations dedicated to women's causes.

Recognized as a pivotal date each year, International Women's Day serves as a cornerstone for celebrating women's accomplishments, amplifying discussions on gender equality, advocating for swifter progress towards parity, and mobilizing resources for women-centric initiatives.

History of International Women's Day Since the early 1900s, International Women's Day has been observed, originating during a period of significant societal upheaval marked by rapid industrialization and the emergence of radical ideologies. In 1908, amidst growing awareness of women's oppression and inequality, women began actively campaigning for change.

Notably, in New York City, 15,000 women marched, demanding improved working conditions, including shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights. Subsequently, in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America, the first National Woman's Day was observed across the United States on February 28th the following year. Women continued this tradition on the last Sunday of February until 1913.

In 1910, at the Second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an International Women's Day. She advocated for a unified celebration across countries to champion women's demands.

The proposal received unanimous approval from the conference attendees, comprising over 100 women from 17 countries, including representatives from unions, socialist parties, and working women's clubs, as well as the first three women elected to the Finnish parliament. Thus, International Women's Day emerged as a result of this collective initiative.

After the resolution made at the Copenhagen conference in Denmark in 1911, International Women's Day was officially observed for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

Colours associated with International Women's Day The colours associated with International Women's Day are purple, green, and white, each carrying symbolic significance. Purple represents justice and dignity, while green symbolizes hope. White, although a contentious concept, signifies purity.

It is to be further noted that “The Color Purple" by Alice Walker, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that follows the life of a young African American woman in the early 20th century South, exploring themes of race, gender, and identity.

These colours were adopted by the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908.

Quotes on ‘Women’ Here are some quotes about women by famous thinkers:

"The question isn't who's going to let me, it's who is going to stop me." - Ayn Rand

“The fastest way to change society is to mobilize the women of the world." - Charles Malik

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

"I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves." - Mary Wollstonecraft

“I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own." - Audre Lorde

“Women are the real architects of society." - Harriet Beecher Stowe

"Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." - G.D. Anderson.

