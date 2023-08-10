International Youth Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance, all you need to know1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:16 PM IST
The theme of International Youth Day 2023 is Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.
Every year 12 August is marked as the annual celebration of International Youth Day. 12 August is observed as a day of awareness, designated by the United Nations (UN). The first Youth Day was observed in 1999 after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution accepting the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon.