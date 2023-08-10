Every year 12 August is marked as the annual celebration of International Youth Day. 12 August is observed as a day of awareness, designated by the United Nations (UN). The first Youth Day was observed in 1999 after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution accepting the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon.

International Youth Day 2023: Date

International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12 with the goal of raising awareness on different concerns affecting young people across the world.

History of International Youth Day

In 1965 the United Nations General Assembly began making a concerted effort to impact the youth. They endorsed the Declaration on the Promotion among Youth of the Ideals of Peace, Mutual Respect and Understanding between Peoples. They began devoting time and resources to empower the youth by recognizing up-and-coming leaders and offering them resources to meet the needs of the world.

On December 17, 1999, the UN General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, and International Youth Day was formed. It was first celebrated on August 12, 2000, and ever since the day has been used to educate society. Mobilize the youth in politics, and manage resources to address global problems.

Significance of International Youth Day

International Youth Day observed every year on August 12, offers a platform to honour the qualities of youth and the potential that they hold towards development of a nation and the world as a whole. The day also acknowledges the challenges faced by them, and concentrates on efforts to eliminate the issues. A lot of contribution is made by young people towards community development, in protection of environment and volunteering on various social projects.

The International Youth Day focuses on the difficulties experienced by the youths throughout the world. Most children are deprived of basic education and suffer from hunger and poverty which is a hindrance towards their growth. To secure their future so that they grow into becoming promising youths, steps need to be taken now. The day calls everyone to join the efforts of United Nation and help it achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.