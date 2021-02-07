Subscribe
Home >News >World >Internet access partially restored in Myanmar: NetBlocks
Despite the internet blackout several live Facebook feeds were broadcast of tens of thousands of protesters marching in the streets of Yangon

Internet access partially restored in Myanmar: NetBlocks

1 min read . 03:38 PM IST AFP

  • Partial restoration of internet connectivity confirmed in #Myanmar from 2PM local time on multiple providers following information blackout, Netblocks, an internet monitoring service, said
  • It said social media platforms remained off limits on Sunday afternoon

Internet access was partially restored in Myanmar on Sunday, Netblocks reported, as a nationwide web blockade failed to curb public outrage and protests against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Partial restoration of internet connectivity confirmed in #Myanmar from 2PM local time on multiple providers following information blackout," the internet monitoring service said on Twitter.

Myanmar was plunged into cyber darkness on Saturday at the military's orders.

Netblocks said social media platforms remained off limits on Sunday afternoon.

But mobile phone customers using services with MPT, Ooredoo, Telenor and Mytel are now able to access mobile internet data and Wi-Fi.

Earlier on Sunday Netblocks said connectivity in Myanmar was at 14% of usual levels.

Despite the internet blackout several live Facebook feeds were broadcast of tens of thousands of protesters marching in the streets of Yangon.

United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews said the internet disruption was dangerous and a violation of human rights.

"The generals are now attempting to paralyse the citizen movement of resistance -- and keep the outside world in the dark -- by cutting virtually all internet access," he tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

