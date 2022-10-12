Interpol cites 'misuse of UAPA', rejects India's Red Corner plea for Khalistan separatist2 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- CBI had sent the request of National Investigation Agency seeking Red Notice against Pannun but it was returned with further queries
NEW DELHI :The International Criminal Police Organisation, or Interpol, has reportedly sent back India's request to issue a Red Notice against Khalistan separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The request was sent back by Interpol with a set of queries to the Indian government.
The Indian government's ministry of foreign affairs had earlier sent a protest note to the Canadian government , known as demarche, regarding the upcoming Sikh referendum in the maple country. The note was also sent following alleged Khalistani rebels defacing a Hindu temple in Ontario, Canada.
According to reports, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the national central bureau of India to liaison with the Interpol, had sent the request of National Investigation Agency seeking Red Notice against Pannun but it was returned with further queries.
Interpol also raised concerns over the “misuse" of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to target minority groups and rights activists without “respecting" their right to due process and a fair trial.
However, despite acknowledging that Pannun is a “high-profile Sikh separatist", and that SFJ is a group that calls for an independent Khalistan, it said that his activities have a “clear political dimension". And therefore, it cannot be the subject of a Red Corner Notice according to Interpol’s Constitution.
Fringe organisation SFJ, run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada, the UK, was declared unlawful under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
The Centre by its 10 July 2019 notification had declared SFJ unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.
This was later upheld by a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel.
Multiple agencies have filed cases against Pannun who has been declared as an "individual terrorist" under the fourth schedule of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act).
