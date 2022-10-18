Interpol General Assembly: PM calls for accelerated global action to eliminate safe havens

Interpol General Assembly: PM calls for accelerated global action to eliminate safe havens2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
- Modi said that there can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organized crime
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for accelerated global action to eliminate safe havens on Tuesday. He also asked for communication and collaboration to defeat crime, corruption and terrorism.
Addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly, PM Modi said that there can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organized crime. “Such crimes against people in one place are crimes against everyone, crimes against humanity. Police and law enforcement agencies need to devise procedures and protocols to increase cooperation. Interpol can help by speeding up Red Corner Notices for fugitive offenders."
Prime Minister also called for development of international strategies to counter cyber threat. He said that terrorism is no longer fought only in the physical space but is spreading rapidly through online radicalization and cyber threats. “An attack can be executed or systems can be brought to their knees just by the click of a button. There is a need to further develop international strategies."
He added that every nation is working on strategies against cyber threats. “But what we do within our borders is no longer enough. The establishment of early detection and warning systems, protecting transportation services, security for communication infrastructure, security for critical infrastructure, technical and technological assistance, intelligence exchange, and various other things be taken to a new level."
PM also spoke about the role of Interpol in battling cross-border crimes and also focused on the developments that are crucial for the organization. “India has been combating transnational terrorism for several decades. The pace of change of these dangers is faster than earlier. When threats are global, the response cannot be just local. It is high time that the world comes together to defeat these threats."
He added that at a time when nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India is calling for more international cooperation. “Global cooperation for local welfare is our call. Let communication, collaboration and cooperation defeat crime, corruption and terrorism."
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Rais, Interpol Secretary General, Jurgen Stock, and CBI Director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.
The 90th General Assembly of Interpol is being held from October 18-21, 2022. The meeting is attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.
The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning. The General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years.
