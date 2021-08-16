Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Interpol issues global alert over Covid-19 vaccine sale scams

Interpol issues global alert over Covid-19 vaccine sale scams

Interpol said it’s issued a worldwide alert over organized crime groups attempting to defraud governments with fake offers to sell Covid-19 vaccines
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Bloomberg

The Interpol warning follows some 60 cases in 40 countries around the world where individuals in health ministries and hospitals have received offers for vaccines approved for distribution in their country

Interpol said it’s issued a worldwide alert over organized crime groups attempting to defraud governments with fake offers to sell Covid-19 vaccines.

The global law-enforcement agency said the warning follows some 60 cases in 40 countries around the world where individuals in health ministries and hospitals have received offers for vaccines approved for distribution in their country.

“Usually claiming to represent a vaccine manufacturer or a government agency facilitating the distribution of vaccines, the scammers are targeting both professional and personal email accounts of potential buyers, as well as making contact via phone," Lyon, France-based Interpol said.

