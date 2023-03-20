Interpol removes fugitive Mehul Choksi's name from its red notice2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Earlier, Interpol added Choksi's name to its red notice in December 2018, nearly 10 months after he fled from India in January 2018 to take refuge in Antigua and Barbuda, where he had taken citizenship.
The Interpol removed its red notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi wanted in a ₹13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, reported Hindustan Times on 20 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×