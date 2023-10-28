Interpol has issued a Red Notice for a 19-year-old man, Yogesh Kadian, who is wanted in multiple states for various charges, including criminal conspiracy, and attempt to murder, as said by officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Yogesh Kadian, hailing from Beri village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, is facing charges in multiple cases, which encompass criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, actions carried out by a group of individuals with shared intentions, and violations of the Arms Act, according to officials.

As per the official website, Interpol has charged Yogesh with “criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition."

It is believed that Kadian fled about two years ago using a fake passport and is currently operating from abroad as a rival to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had transmitted the state police's request to Interpol, has declined to provide any comments on this matter.

Kadian has connections with Khalistan terrorists, said officials.

Meanwhile, the Times of India reported that Kadian worked for the Bambiha syndicate and further informed citing sources that members of the Bambiha syndicate are reportedly formulating a strategy to dismantle the Lawrence Bishnoi network and assert their control in both the United States and Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yogesh is allegedly leading the syndicate's efforts to eliminate Bishnoi, whether in a correctional facility or during court appearances, with coordination from Lucky Patial, a prominent syndicate member located in Armenia, according to the TOI report.

Mint could not independently confirm the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report further said that Yogesh and his associates were allegedly plotting an attack against gang members Goldy Brara and Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, both of whom are believed to be residing in the United States. This information was shared with Interpol, leading to the issuance of a red notice.

This action was taken due to the concern that a gang conflict could potentially spill over onto US territory, following previous incidents in Canada, according to the report.

A Red Notice is a formal international request made to law enforcement agencies globally, seeking the location and temporary apprehension of an individual until extradition, surrender, or comparable legal measures can be carried out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

