Invesco, Franklin among firms that added SVB before fallout2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Asset managers including Invesco Ltd. and Franklin Resources Inc. added shares of SVB Financial Group in the months before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank wiped 60% off its stock value in a single day
Months before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the tech firms lender received investment from asset managers like Invesco Ltd and Franklin Resources Inc. The collapse of the SVB wiped 60% off its stock value in a single day.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×