Investcorp joins global funds in betting on Indian warehouses4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:03 AM IST
Amid the rising emphasis on India's manufacturing capabilities, Investcorp, Middle East's biggest biggest alternative asset manager is aiming to double down on warehouse investment in India
Investcorp Holdings BSC, the Middle East’s biggest alternative asset manager, is doubling down on warehouse investments in India, betting the nation’s manufacturing ambitions and e-commerce boom will fuel demand for logistics.
