Warren Buffett 's longtime friend and business partner, Charlie Munger passed away on Tuesday, November 28, at the age of 99, according to his employer, leading to many investors expressing their grief on social media platform X.

Berkshire Hathaway, where Munger worked for decades as vice chairman under Buffett, confirmed it was "advised by members of Charlie Munger's family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital," as reported by AFP.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Warren Buffett said in a statement, according to AFP.

The Munger family was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, like Buffett. A friendship lasted over 60 years between the two after they met as adults in 1959.

Charlie Munger helped transform Berkshire Hathaway into a $780 billion conglomerate by joining Buffett as vice chairman in 1978.

The internet was taken by storm soon after the news of Charlie Munger's death broke.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said, "A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie," in a post on social media platform X.