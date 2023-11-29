Warren Buffett's longtime friend and business partner, Charlie Munger passed away on Tuesday, November 28, at the age of 99, according to his employer, leading to many investors expressing their grief on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Berkshire Hathaway, where Munger worked for decades as vice chairman under Buffett, confirmed it was "advised by members of Charlie Munger's family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital," as reported by AFP.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Warren Buffett said in a statement, according to AFP.

The Munger family was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, like Buffett. A friendship lasted over 60 years between the two after they met as adults in 1959.

Charlie Munger helped transform Berkshire Hathaway into a $780 billion conglomerate by joining Buffett as vice chairman in 1978.

The internet was taken by storm soon after the news of Charlie Munger's death broke.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said, "A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie," in a post on social media platform X.

Sahil Bloom, a social media X user said, "Charlie Munger once offered what I consider to be the best life advice one can receive:

"How to find a good spouse? The best single way is to deserve a good spouse...To get what you want, you have to deserve what you want."

RIP to a legend whose wisdom will echo for eternity."

D.Muthukrishnan, Certified Financial Planner (CFP), in a post on X said, "Rarely wake up at this time. Happened to immediately see the news. Charlie Munger has just passed away at the age of 99. He would have been 100 coming January. An era has come to an end.

He was Buffett's partner for nearly 6 decades and has contributed equally to the success of Berkshire Hathaway.

He has lived a long, fulfilling life. Along with Buffett, he has been responsible for educating investors of few generations on life, business and investing. Munger's philanthropy has touched many lives.

His legacy would live on.

RIP Charlie Munger.

Om Shanthi"

Geiger Capital, social media user on X sharing Charlie Munger's quote said, "Some of the best of Charlie Munger:

"Every time you hear EBITDA, just substitute it with bullshit". Absolute legend."

"He would likely roll his eyes and argue that none of us should be too surprised, based on the actuarial tables, but we’ve lost one of the 20th century’s greatest investors and businessmen.

Chris and I were lucky enough to get to know Charlie over the past few years," said, Andrew Wilkinson, co-founder of Tiny.



“RIP Charlie Munger. I'll always remember him for this talk he gave on the Psychology of Human Misjudgement. If you have an hour, it's well worth the time," said, Brian Feroldi, a stock market expert.

