Investors see senate races as key to election’s market impact

For Wall Street, the coming election doesn’t hinge on just the presidency. The Senate matters almost as much.

Many investors expect Joe Biden to win the White House. But the prospects for many key policy shifts—such as greater economic stimulus or Mr. Biden’s health-care policies—hang on who controls the Senate. That is harder to predict. Polls show a good chance that the Democrats could win unified control of Congress, but also that Republicans could hold the Senate majority even if they lose the presidency.

Investors have seemed to embrace the prospect of a Democratic sweep, seeing it as their best chance at getting a multitrillion dollar coronavirus aid package and increased spending on infrastructure projects. Despite volatility caused by a surge in coronavirus cases, bets on a so-called blue wave have driven recent gains in shares of smaller companies, renewable energy firms and long-term bond yields, which tend to climb when investors expect growth, inflation and greater government borrowing.

Senate Republicans have opposed the $1.8 trillion pandemic relief spending under consideration in talks between the Trump administration and House Democrats, citing concerns about its high price tag among other issues. Some on Wall Street believe GOP senators would be even less willing to deal with a Democratic president—suggesting that a win for Mr. Biden coupled with a Republican hold of the Senate could result in the smallest spending bill of any election scenario, including another victory for President Trump.

If Democrats win the presidency but “don’t go ahead and take the Senate, you could get equities having a negative reaction" partly because “you’ll get a smaller fiscal package," said Tom McLoughlin, head of fixed income, Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Still, investors also worry that a unified Democratic government could raise taxes and increase regulation, hurting corporate profits. A Republican Senate, some believe, could act as a check against Democrats, limiting the prospects for bold legislation and major changes to a status quo that has seen markets recover from the pandemic turmoil to near all-time highs. That could bolster stocks over the longer term, especially in sectors such as health care and energy.

Wall Street has a less-than-perfect record predicting election outcomes. Leading up to the 2016 election, many bet a Trump administration would be bad for stocks, given his unpredictable style, ties to market-roiling global populism and rhetoric on trade policy. Global stocks initially fell sharply on election night as his surprise victory became clear. But they reversed course after investors assessed the possibility for deregulation and tax cuts under a unified Republican government.

Complicating investors’ analysis, margins matter. When the dust settled four years ago, Republicans held 52 seats in the Senate. That was ultimately enough to pass market-friendly tax cuts but not enough to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which could have hurt some companies in the health-care sector.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.)—who stands to become majority leader if Democrats have a strong showing next week—has signaled support for aggressive action to bring down drug costs and combat climate change, among other initiatives. He also hasn’t ruled out taking procedural steps that would make it easier to pass legislation with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes typically needed to overcome the filibuster.

Democrats head into the election holding 47 seats, including two independents who caucus on their side. According to polling averages, they have a good shot of picking up three seats on net, just barely enough to give them a majority when counting the tiebreaking vote of the vice president. A stronger night, though, could yield them several more seats, presenting investors with a much different picture than a narrower win.

A big Biden win and decisive Democratic takeover of the Senate would likely be interpreted by party members as “a popular mandate from the American public to execute on the problems that they have," said Benjamin Salisbury, director of research at the Washington, D.C.,-based Height Capital Markets.

Under that scenario, Democrats would need to win over fewer Republicans to get to a filibuster-proof 60-vote majority. They also might be more able, and willing, to skirt GOP opposition through procedural maneuvers, market analysts said.

Investors have spent less time thinking about what would happen if Republicans pull off an upset and win back the House in addition to holding the Senate and White House. But their agenda could look much like Mr. Trump’s first two years in office, when they boosted military spending and passed sweeping tax cuts that helped large technology companies among other firms.

Not all sectors would be equally affected by different election scenarios. If Mr. Biden wins, he could likely impose meaningful regulations on oil-and-gas companies and electric utilities regardless of whether Democrats take the Senate, analysts said. By contrast, Democrats might need a clear Senate majority and be willing to exercise their power expansively to take decisive action on drug prices.

One factor that could limit the impact of a Democratic sweep is that many investors are already preparing for it.

Health-care stocks, for example, are already trading around multidecade low valuations relative to the S&P 500, a recent UBS report noted.

“To some degree, the market has already priced in a degree of uncertainty in the entire sector," said Mr. McLoughlin, one of the report’s authors.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via