Investors should put their cash to work, says Citi

Investors should put their cash to work as more certainty returns to the markets after a Biden victory, according to Citigroup Inc.’s private-banking arm.

The “trifecta of knowing who the next president will be, that the end of the pandemic is at hand and that sufficient economic stimulus will be available for the interim will mark the bright start of the New Economic Cycle in 2021," Chief Investment Officer David Bailin and Steven Wieting, the bank’s chief investment strategist said in a note published Sunday.

With Joe Biden declared the next U.S. president, investors are now focusing on the size of a potential stimulus package given that a possibly split Congress would likely result in a smaller one. They are also turning their attention back from the election to the development of a Covid-19 vaccine and the pace of economic recovery, as virus cases flare up again in major cities globally.

Markets will stop treating Covid as a “permanent impediment to humanity" when there’s a vaccine even before any economic benefits start to show, Citigroup said. “Thus, for investors, we see this as a time to maintain full exposures to markets," the strategists said, adding that a solution to Covid is far more important to the economy than political changes in the U.S.

The Citi strategists said investors should consider investing in “leave home" trades in the U.S. such as financials as the economy normalizes, and opt for global stocks over bonds given the low interest rate environment.

The strategists also said that “stay-at-home" sectors which were boosted during the pandemic like technology will be scrutinized more by investors. There will be differences in these stocks’ performance, they noted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via