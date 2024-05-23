Iowa Tornadoes: Five dead, 36 injured, say officials as severe weather conditions grip US states
A deadly tornado in Greenfield, Iowa killed four and injured dozens. A fifth person died in a car crash. Thousands lost power in Texas. The storm season is severe with 859 confirmed tornadoes in the U.S. so far this year.
A deadly tornado that wreaked havoc in the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, left four people dead and nearly three dozen injured, officials said, while a fifth person was killed elsewhere.