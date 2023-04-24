Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  IPCA Lab to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab for 1,034.06 crore

IPCA Lab to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab for 1,034.06 crore

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Livemint
IPCA Lab to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab for 1,034.06 crore

  • On Monday, shares of IPCA closed 1.7% lower and Unichem's shares ended 3% higher, prior to the announcement of the acquisition

IPCA Laboratories Ltd has signed a definitive agreement with Unichem Laboratories Ltd to acquire 33.38% stake for 1,034.06 crore on Monday, according to an exchange filing.

IPCA Laboratories Ltd has signed a definitive agreement with Unichem Laboratories Ltd to acquire 33.38% stake for 1,034.06 crore on Monday, according to an exchange filing.

In a regulatory statement, the company that manufactures Pacimol paracetamol tablets also stated that it would make an open offer to Unichem's shareholders to buy an additional 26% interest for 805.44 crore.

In a regulatory statement, the company that manufactures Pacimol paracetamol tablets also stated that it would make an open offer to Unichem's shareholders to buy an additional 26% interest for 805.44 crore.

After receiving approval from the Competition Commission of India in accordance with the Competition Act, 2002, the shares would be purchased for 440 per share.

After receiving approval from the Competition Commission of India in accordance with the Competition Act, 2002, the shares would be purchased for 440 per share.

In another exchange filing, Unichem stated that as a condition of the agreement, the board of Unichem will approve the appointment of three IPCA nominees as additional directors.

In another exchange filing, Unichem stated that as a condition of the agreement, the board of Unichem will approve the appointment of three IPCA nominees as additional directors.

On Monday, shares of IPCA closed 1.7% lower and Unichem's shares ended 3% higher, prior to the announcement of the acquisition

On Monday, shares of IPCA closed 1.7% lower and Unichem's shares ended 3% higher, prior to the announcement of the acquisition

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.