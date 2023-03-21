IPCC report gives ‘final warning’, says 'can still avoid worst of climate collapse'3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:18 PM IST
The rising amount of Greenhouse Gas emission has pushed the world to the brink of irrevocable damage that only swift and drastic action can avert, the scientists have said.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released its report for 2023, and in the report scientists has given their ‘final warning’ that if governments and citizen do not act now, the consequences will be worse than imagined.
