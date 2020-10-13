IPL 13: DC wicket-keeper Pant down with Grade 1 tearot

DUBAI : Delhi Capitals' (DC) ill fate with injuries in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took a new turn on Tuesday when it came to the fore that wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of games.

Speaking to ANI, a DC source on conditions of anonymity confirmed that Pant has suffered a tear. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," the source said.

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant's availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull.

Pant on Friday limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings.

Earlier on Monday, ANI had reported that DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament.

"The pacer experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear," DC later informed through a release.

Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand. Trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana's bat, Mishra injured a tendon. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery.

There have also been other injury scares with Ravichandran Ashwin hurting his shoulder during the first game of the tournament. Fortunately, it was not anything serious and the spinner was back in the team post-recovery.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.