IPL 2nd highest payer to pay players' salary among all franchise-based sports. Check top 10 list

IPL 2nd highest payer to pay players' salary among all franchise-based sports. Check top 10 list

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST Livemint
After NBA, IPL stands second in cutting big cheques to the players

Indian Premier League stands second-highest in paying average salary, with cricketers earning an average of $5.3 million annually.

Believe it or not, Indian Premier League stands second in cutting big fat cheques to its players among all the franchise-based sports. 

Recently, a Global Sports Salaries Survey, conducted by Genuine Impact, revealed, the NBA has the highest average player salary worldwide, at $8.32 million per year. The Indian Premier League follows as the league with the second-highest average salary, with cricketers earning an average of $5.3 million annually. Football leagues, however, dominate the top 10 spots, with La Liga having the greatest range of player salaries. Average annual salaries within La Liga span from $452,000 for Osasuna players to $12.3 million for Barcelona players.

Overall, the NBA's average player salary far surpasses that of any other sports league, reflecting the league's immense popularity and revenue. However, football continues to be a major player in the global sports landscape, with its top leagues attracting some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. 

Check full list here: 

NBA: $8.32M

Indian Premier League: $5.30M

Major League Baseball: $4.03M

English Premier League (EPL): $3.97M

National Football League (NFL): $3.26M

National Hockey League (NHL): $2.69M 

La Liga (Football league): $2.55M

Series A (Football league): $2.23M 

Bundesliga (Football league): $1.98M

The survey also showed, Lionel Messi is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning $130m per year, but Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to surpass him with a reported $200m per year contract with Al-Nassr. The top 10 highest-paid athletes for 2023 do not include any women, with Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams ranking at 19th and 31st respectively, earning less than $60m each.

The Global Sports Salaries Survey provides a valuable snapshot of the relative compensation of professional athletes, reflecting the unique demands and rewards of different sports leagues.

