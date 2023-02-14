Believe it or not, Indian Premier League stands second in cutting big fat cheques to its players among all the franchise-based sports.
Believe it or not, Indian Premier League stands second in cutting big fat cheques to its players among all the franchise-based sports.
Recently, a Global Sports Salaries Survey, conducted by Genuine Impact, revealed, the NBA has the highest average player salary worldwide, at $8.32 million per year. The Indian Premier League follows as the league with the second-highest average salary, with cricketers earning an average of $5.3 million annually. Football leagues, however, dominate the top 10 spots, with La Liga having the greatest range of player salaries. Average annual salaries within La Liga span from $452,000 for Osasuna players to $12.3 million for Barcelona players.
Recently, a Global Sports Salaries Survey, conducted by Genuine Impact, revealed, the NBA has the highest average player salary worldwide, at $8.32 million per year. The Indian Premier League follows as the league with the second-highest average salary, with cricketers earning an average of $5.3 million annually. Football leagues, however, dominate the top 10 spots, with La Liga having the greatest range of player salaries. Average annual salaries within La Liga span from $452,000 for Osasuna players to $12.3 million for Barcelona players.
Overall, the NBA's average player salary far surpasses that of any other sports league, reflecting the league's immense popularity and revenue. However, football continues to be a major player in the global sports landscape, with its top leagues attracting some of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
Overall, the NBA's average player salary far surpasses that of any other sports league, reflecting the league's immense popularity and revenue. However, football continues to be a major player in the global sports landscape, with its top leagues attracting some of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
Indian Premier League: $5.30M
Indian Premier League: $5.30M
Major League Baseball: $4.03M
Major League Baseball: $4.03M
English Premier League (EPL): $3.97M
English Premier League (EPL): $3.97M
National Football League (NFL): $3.26M
National Football League (NFL): $3.26M
National Hockey League (NHL): $2.69M
National Hockey League (NHL): $2.69M
La Liga (Football league): $2.55M
La Liga (Football league): $2.55M
Series A (Football league): $2.23M
Series A (Football league): $2.23M
Bundesliga (Football league): $1.98M
Bundesliga (Football league): $1.98M
The survey also showed, Lionel Messi is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning $130m per year, but Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to surpass him with a reported $200m per year contract with Al-Nassr. The top 10 highest-paid athletes for 2023 do not include any women, with Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams ranking at 19th and 31st respectively, earning less than $60m each.
The survey also showed, Lionel Messi is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning $130m per year, but Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to surpass him with a reported $200m per year contract with Al-Nassr. The top 10 highest-paid athletes for 2023 do not include any women, with Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams ranking at 19th and 31st respectively, earning less than $60m each.
The Global Sports Salaries Survey provides a valuable snapshot of the relative compensation of professional athletes, reflecting the unique demands and rewards of different sports leagues.
The Global Sports Salaries Survey provides a valuable snapshot of the relative compensation of professional athletes, reflecting the unique demands and rewards of different sports leagues.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.