The survey also showed, Lionel Messi is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning $130m per year, but Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to surpass him with a reported $200m per year contract with Al-Nassr. The top 10 highest-paid athletes for 2023 do not include any women, with Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams ranking at 19th and 31st respectively, earning less than $60m each.