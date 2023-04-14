Saudi Arabia is gearing up to create its own form of T20 cricket league, touted to be ‘world's richest’, which could become a big threat to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apparently, Saudi Arabia is trying to IPL owners and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the job. After heavily investing in other sports like football and Formula 1, Saudi Arabia is now eyeing to invest in cricket, according to The Age .

Talks have been ongoing for about a year, but before anything substantial can happen, the league would need to be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). ICC chairman Greg Barclay has confirmed Saudi Arabian interest in cricket, stating that "cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia" given their advance into sport more generally.

"They're pretty keen to invest in sport, and given their regional presence, cricket would seem a pretty obvious one to pursue," Barclay added.

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud has stated that the aim is to create a sustainable industry for locals and expats living in the Kingdom and make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination.

Representatives of the Saudi government and businesses have reportedly been seen around India's cricketing activities, looking to get the IPL owners and the BCCI involved in their planned Twenty20 league, which would stand neck-to-neck with the IPL in terms of financial prowess.

At present, the BCCI bars Indian players from participating in leagues abroad, but a proposal from Saudi Arabia over a new T20 league being set up there could see the Indian board change its stance on the matter. The possibilities of staging the annual Asia Cup, the opening match, or even a round of the IPL in Saudi Arabia are also reportedly in the plans.