Saudi Arabia is gearing up to create its own form of T20 cricket league, touted to be ‘world's richest’, which could become a big threat to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apparently, Saudi Arabia is trying to IPL owners and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the job. After heavily investing in other sports like football and Formula 1, Saudi Arabia is now eyeing to invest in cricket, according to The Age.

