Iran: 1 person killed, 7 wounded in shooting at holy Shiite shrine in Shiraz

At least one person was killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting at a Shiite Muslim shrine -- the Shah Cheragh mausoleum -- in the Iran’s Fars province capital Shiraz on Sunday.
According to Iran’s news agency IRNA, “Fars Deputy Governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla described the attacker as a Takfiri element and said the person had been arrested and is being interrogated by judicial authorities."
In Iran, the term ‘takfiri’ is referred to jihadists or proponents of radical Sunni Islam.
Early media reports said that the attacker had opened fire at people after being confronted by security guards at the gates of the shrine.
The wounded were transferred to medical centres and are undergoing treatment, said the media reports.
According to the media reports, the attack occurred around 7:00 pm (1530 GMT).
According to Reuters citing State TV, the shrine area had been cordoned off by security forces.
According to Reuters, state media videos showed panicked worshippers running to find their relatives and bloodied clothes left in the aftermath of the attack.
No group immediately has claimed the responsibility for the attack.
According to AFP citing IRNA, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered a probe and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.
According to AFP, Iran’s State TV quoted Fars commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Yadollah Bouali as saying: “A terrorist entered the gate of the shrine and opened fire with a battle rifle."
The shrine of Shah Cheragh locared in Shiraz, some 675 kilometres south of Iran's capital Tehran, is home to the tomb of Ahmad, brother of Imam Reza -- the eighth Shiite imam. It is considered the holiest site in Iran.
In October last year, a similar attack took place on the same holy shrine, in which 13 people were killed and dozens of others were injured. The Islamic State group had claimed the attack.
(With inputs from agencies)
