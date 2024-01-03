Iran: Terrorist attack at ceremony honoring slain general Qasem Soleimani kill 73 people, injure over 140
According to reports, two explosions were heard in quick succession near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, amid the country marked the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.
Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 73 people and wounded 140 others, state-run media in Iran reported on Wednesday, as officials have called it a terrorist attack.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message