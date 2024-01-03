Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 73 people and wounded 140 others, state-run media in Iran reported on Wednesday, as officials have called it a terrorist attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Dr Mohammad Saberi, the head of Kerman emergency services, for the figure. Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for Iran's emergency service, gave the casualty figure to state media.

According to reports, two explosions were heard in quick succession near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, amid the country marked the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.

The blasts struck an event marking the the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force. who died in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

The explosions occurred near his grave site in Kerman, about 820 kilometres southeast of the capital, Tehran.

