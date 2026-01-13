Iran admits about 2,000 killed in protests in first official acknowledgement, report says

About 2,000 people, including security personnel, have been killed in Iran’s nationwide protests over the past two weeks, an Iranian official said on Tuesday (January 13), Reuters reported. This is the first time authorities have acknowledged such a high death toll from the crackdown.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told Reuters that what he described as “terrorists” were responsible for the deaths of both protesters and members of the security forces. No breakdown of civilian and security casualties was provided.

Unrest poses biggest challenge in years The protests, triggered by dire economic conditions and the collapse of the local currency, have become the most serious internal challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership in at least three years.

The unrest comes amid rising international pressure on Tehran following Israeli and US strikes last year, adding to the regime’s vulnerability.

Trump announces new tariffs On Monday (January 12), US President Donald Trump announced 25% import tariffs on goods from any country doing business with Iran, a major oil exporter, Reuters said.

Trump also warned that military action was an option, saying earlier this month: “We are locked and loaded.”

German Chancellor predicts regime’s end German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he believed the Iranian government was nearing collapse.

“I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime,” Merz said on Tuesday, according to Reuters, adding that if it had to rely on violence to stay in power, “it is effectively at its end.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi rejected the remarks, accusing Berlin of double standards and saying Merz had “obliterated any shred of credibility.”

Tehran on protests “The government sees security forces and protesters as its children,” government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said. “We have tried and will try to listen to their voices even if some have tried to hijack such protests.”

Officials have blamed the US and Israel for fuelling unrest.

Lawmakers warn of escalation Parliamentarian Mohammadreza Sabaghian, who represents Yazd in central Iran, warned that failing to address public anger could worsen the situation.

“If people’s dissatisfaction is not resolved, the same events will occur with greater intensity,” he said.

Information blackout, arrests mount Communications restrictions, including internet blackouts, have hampered information flows. The UN rights office said phone services were restored on Tuesday, though internet access remains patchy.

US-based rights group HRANA said 10,721 people had been arrested by late Monday, figures Reuters could not independently verify. HRANA and other groups say hundreds have been identified by name among the dead, while opposition groups claim the toll is far higher than the 2,000 cited by the Iranian official.

Washington keeps door open to talks Iran said on Monday it was keeping communication channels with Washington open as Trump considers next steps.

“We have the duty to do dialogue and we will certainly do so,” Mohajerani said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said diplomacy remained Trump’s preferred option.

“Diplomacy is always the first option for the president,” she said, adding that private messages from Tehran differed from its public rhetoric, Reuters reported.