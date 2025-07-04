Iran airspace reopens: Travel options expand for Indian nationals, all you need to know

Iran has partially reopened its airspace following a 20-day closure during the Israel conflict, allowing some commercial flights to resume.

Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports in Tehran are now operating limited international flights like the Flydubai service from UAE, though operations are restricted to daytime hours (5:00 am-6:00 pm local time).

Eastern Iran's airspace operates 24/7, while airports in Isfahan and Tabriz remain closed pending repairs. Ferry services to neighboring countries and land border crossings to Armenia (Agarak) and Türkiye (Kapiköy/Esendere) are also functional, providing additional exit routes.

Evacuation options available for Indians in Iran Indian citizens wishing to leave Iran can now use commercial flights from reopened airports or cross land borders. The Indian Embassy specifically advises those in Tehran to "move outside the city using their own resources" to safer locations .

Over 700 Indians have already relocated to cities like Qom, while 110 students crossed to Armenia via the Agarak border, which remains open. Those considering the Azerbaijan or Turkmenistan borders must first email the respective U.S. Embassies for special entry approvals. Commercial ferries offer another exit option, though services remain unpredictable.



“The Iranian airspace is gradually re-opening, and commercial flights to and from Iran are expected to progressively resume in the coming days. Similarly, commercial ferry services are also plying between Iranian ports and neighbouring countries,” the X account of Indian Embassy in Iran was quoted as writing.



“Indian citizens present in Iran, and wishing to leave, may do so through commercial flights/ferry services. All Indian nationals intending to travel or transit through Iran are advised to monitor the latest developments and follow the official advisories,” another X post by them read.

Critical steps for Indians before departure All Indian nationals must immediately contact the Embassy of India in Tehran (+98 9010144557, +98 9128109115) to register their location if not already done.

Dual Iranian-Indian citizens face unique risks: Iran doesn’t recognize dual nationality and may confiscate U.S. passports. They must exit using Iranian passports with pre-obtained transit visas and expect questioning at checkpoints.

The embassy advises carrying cash (USD) due to card payment failures, preparing for internet blackouts, and keeping phones charged during travel.

Ongoing challenges and contingency planning Despite reopenings, flight disruptions continue due to infrastructure damage.

Only aircraft flying above 25,000 feet are permitted in western airspace, restricting smaller planes.

Indians should monitor embassy alerts and avoid non-essential travel to Iran. For urgent ground transport within Iran, ride-hailing apps like Snapp and Tap30 remain operational in major cities.