Iran alone accounts for nearly 80% of worldwide executions in 2025, says report

A new report by Amnesty International has revealed a dramatic rise in executions worldwide in 2025, with the total number of documented state executions reaching the highest level in 44 years. The report highlights the central role of Iran, which alone accounted for nearly 80% of all recorded executions globally.

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According to Amnesty International, at least 2,707 executions were carried out across 17 countries in 2025, marking a staggering 78% increase from the 1,519 executions documented in 2024. Iran was responsible for at least 2,159 of those executions — more than double its previous year’s total of at least 972.

Iran’s escalating use of death penalty The report states that Iran sharply accelerated executions during the second half of 2025, particularly after tensions and hostilities with Israel intensified in June. Amnesty recorded 654 executions between January and June, compared with 1,505 executions from July through December.

Human rights observers say the surge reflects the Iranian government’s increasing reliance on capital punishment as a tool of political control and intimidation during periods of domestic unrest and regional conflict. The report also notes that the official figures may underestimate the true scale of executions, as additional death sentences and alleged secret executions may not yet have been documented.

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Nearly half of the executions in Iran were reportedly linked to drug-related offenses. The report argued that such executions violate international human rights standards, which restrict the use of the death penalty to only the “most serious crimes.”

Global trends in capital punishment Outside Iran, several other countries also reported high execution totals in 2025. Saudi Arabia recorded at least 356 executions, surpassing its own 2024 figures. Yemen carried out at least 51 executions, while the United States recorded 47.

Additional execution totals included:

* Egypt — 23 executions

* Somalia — 17 executions

* Kuwait — 17 executions

* Singapore — 17 executions

* Afghanistan — 6 executions

* United Arab Emirates — 3 executions

* Japan — 1 execution

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* South Sudan — 1 execution

* Taiwan — 1 execution

The report notably excludes China, where thousands of executions are believed to occur annually. Amnesty International says the Chinese government continues to treat death penalty statistics as state secrets, making independent verification impossible.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Iran alone accounts for nearly 80% of worldwide executions in 2025, says report