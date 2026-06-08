Iran and Israel halt strikes after fresh exchange of fire, but both warn attacks could resume amid fragile ceasefire

Iran and Israel on Monday (June 8) signalled a pause in their latest round of hostilities, with both sides announcing they had halted attacks against each other, while warning that military operations could quickly resume if fresh provocations occur.

The exchange marked the first direct confrontation between the two countries since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect in April, raising fears that the Middle East could slide back into a wider conflict.

Iran's military announced that its first wave of attacks on Israel since the ceasefire had ended. However, Tehran warned that any further Israeli strikes, particularly in Lebanon, would trigger a stronger response.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the recent pause in hostilities between Iran and Israel? ⌵ The recent pause in hostilities was announced by both Iran and Israel after a series of missile exchanges, with both sides signaling a temporary halt to military operations amid fears of renewed conflict. 2 Why did Iran threaten to resume attacks against Israel? ⌵ Iran warned that it would resume attacks if Israel continued its military operations, particularly those targeting Lebanon, indicating a readiness to react to perceived aggression. 3 How did the US influence the ceasefire between Iran and Israel? ⌵ US President Donald Trump urged both Iran and Israel to cease hostilities and reportedly requested Israel to halt strikes on Iran, reflecting America's role in mediating the ceasefire. 4 What are the regional implications of the Israel-Iran conflict escalating? ⌵ The escalation raises concerns about broader regional stability, as Iran-backed groups, such as the Houthis, have threatened to target Israeli interests, potentially drawing more nations into the conflict. 5 Should international communities be concerned about the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel? ⌵ Yes, the fragile ceasefire is a cause for concern as renewed hostilities could destabilize the region, disrupt global oil supplies, and complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, the armed forces declared an end to military operations against Israel but cautioned that attacks could resume if Israel continued targeting Lebanon.

The military's joint command said that if Israel or its supporters carried out any further "aggression and hostile acts," including in southern Lebanon, then "much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow."

Israel also appeared to step back from further escalation. Channel 12 television, citing a senior Israeli official, reported that Israel had halted strikes on Iran at the request of US President Donald Trump.

The official said Israel would nevertheless continue operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and warned that if attacks on Israeli towns persisted, Israel would strike Beirut's southern suburbs.

The latest flare-up began after Iran fired missiles toward Israel late Sunday, which Tehran described as retaliation for Israeli strikes on the outskirts of Beirut. Israel responded with attacks on Iranian targets, threatening to unravel months of fragile diplomacy.

Trump pushes for ceasefire Amid the escalation, Trump said both countries were seeking an immediate halt to the fighting and that negotiations aimed at securing a broader peace agreement were continuing.

"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Final negotiations on 'Peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way."

Trump added that US restrictions on Iran would remain in force until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

"The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a 'Final Deal' is reached. Things should move quickly," he said.

Regional concerns mount The renewed violence has heightened concerns across the Middle East, particularly as Iran-backed groups have become increasingly involved.

Yemen's Houthi rebels fired at Israel on Monday and warned they would target Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Israel has continued military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon despite the April ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar have reportedly urged the Trump administration to pressure Israel to scale back strikes on Iran and Beirut, while also encouraging Tehran to stop attacks on Israel.

Fragile truce under pressure The April ceasefire ended weeks of fighting that began after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. However, diplomats have struggled to transform the truce into a lasting settlement.

During the ceasefire period, tensions remained high. Iran maintained pressure around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and natural gas shipments, while Israel continued military operations against Hezbollah.

The latest exchange of fire rattled energy markets, with oil prices rising about 4% amid fears that renewed conflict could disrupt regional supplies and derail ongoing peace efforts.