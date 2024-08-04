Iran and Israel on verge of war? US boosts military presence in the Middle East. 10 points

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated dramatically, pushing the Middle East closer to the brink of a potential conflict. The killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict and a confrontation between Israel and Iran. Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The rising threats and provocative actions from both sides have heightened fears of an imminent war. The United States is reinforcing its military presence in the region in response to the escalating situation.

1)As tensions in the Middle East intensified, approximately 50 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Sunday, according to SKY News, which cited Israeli media. Videos captured the activation of Israel's Iron Dome defence system in response to the attacks.

2)Hezbollah announced in a statement that it targeted the new Israeli settlement of Beit Hillel with rockets. This action is a response to Israel's assaults on Palestinian villages in Gaza, which have harmed civilians. Hezbollah expressed its support for the Palestinian people and their resistance.

3)Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing, and they, together with Hezbollah, have vowed revenge. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility.

4)Due to rising regional tensions, Indian nationals in Israel have been advised to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols. This advisory for Indian citizens in Israel follows a recent notice from the Indian Embassy in Beirut, which strongly recommended against travelling to Lebanon and urged those already there to leave the country until further notice.

5)US President Joe Biden expressed hope that Iran would de-escalate, despite its threats of retaliation for the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran. As concerns grow that Israel's conflict with Palestinian militants in Gaza could widen into a broader Middle Eastern war, Biden's remarks reflect a push for restraint in the volatile situation.

6)The death of Haniyeh is part of a series of assassinations of senior Hamas leaders as the Gaza conflict approaches its 11th month. This development has heightened fears that the conflict in Gaza could escalate into a broader Middle Eastern war.

7)The US has urged its citizens who wish to leave Lebanon to start making arrangements immediately. Meanwhile, the British government has advised its nationals to "leave now." Canada has cautioned its citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, citing the regional armed conflict as a threat to their safety.

8)According to Gaza health officials, at least 39,550 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. This offensive began after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2024, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 abductions, as reported by Israeli sources.

9)In April, Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, which claimed to have intercepted 99% of them. This attack occurred less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals. It was the first direct military assault by Iran on Israel, despite decades of hostility dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

10)Iran does not recognize Israel and provides support to anti-Israeli militant groups, including Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.