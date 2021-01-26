OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
An empty vial of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine (REUTERS)
An empty vial of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine (REUTERS)

Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 06:49 PM IST AFP

Iran, which is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China, while also working to produce a homemade jab

Iran has approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, in a win for Moscow as it aims to bolster its geopolitical clout.

Iran, which is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China, while also working to produce a homemade jab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
An empty vial of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine

Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST
With the latest projections, India regains the tag of the fastest developing economies of the world.

IMF projects impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
A vial and a syringe of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccinations will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021: IMF

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Indian Railways

Full refund for passengers unable to board trains from Delhi till 9 pm today: Indian Railways

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

After talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Zarif confirmed Sputnik V had been approved on Monday, adding: "In the near future we hope we will be able to purchase it, as well as start joint production."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this month banned the use of vaccines made by the United States and Britain, calling the jabs "completely untrustworthy".

Iran had earlier said it would wait for the World Health Organization's approval of Russia's jab before buying it.

Russia registered the shot -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- in August last year, before the start of large-scale clinical trials, leaving some experts wary.

Sputnik V's developers have since said the vaccine is more than 90 percent effective and several countries outside of Russia have begun administering it, including Argentina.

Russia last week filed for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union, while EU member Hungary broke ranks and purchased two million doses of the jab before the bloc had approved it.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout