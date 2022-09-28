OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Iran arrests ex-President’s daughter for ‘inciting rioters’
Listen to this article

Iran arrested the daughter of a former president for “inciting rioters" in the capital Tehran on Tuesday night, the semi-official Tasnim reported, the latest indication of support for protests from high-profile Iranians and the government crackdown on them.

The report didn’t say what Faezeh Hashemi had done to encourage the unrest, which has roiled Iran since September 16. 

Protests have attracted unprecedented public support from celebrities condemning the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by so-called morality police for her clothing.

Hashemi, who wears the long Islamic covering known as the chador, is a former MP and the daughter of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a co-founder of the Islamic Republic and two-time president who died in 2017.

She has clashed with authorities over government policies before, being arrested after protests in 2009 and indicted this year on charges of sacrilege and acting against the regime, after allegations that she insulted the Prophet Muhammad. 

State media’s latest official figures, released Saturday, said 41 people had been killed in the unrest. Oslo-based Iran Human Rights said Tuesday it had confirmed the death of 76 protesters.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout