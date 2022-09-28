Iran arrests ex-President’s daughter for ‘inciting rioters’1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Iran arrested the daughter of a former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani for “inciting rioters” in the capital Tehran
Iran arrested the daughter of a former president for “inciting rioters" in the capital Tehran on Tuesday night, the semi-official Tasnim reported, the latest indication of support for protests from high-profile Iranians and the government crackdown on them.